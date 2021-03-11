Prabhas’ Adipurush Latest Updates

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is currently juggling between the sets of Salaar and Adipurush. Both these projects are made on lavish standards and are aimed for release next year. Prabhas is currently shooting for Adipurush in a private studio in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana and he will join the sets from the mid of March. While Prabhas will return back to the sets of Salaar, Saif will be filming for his solo scenes for Adipurush in the schedule.

There are a lot of speculations about the leading lady and the makers are expected to make an official announcement about the same this month. The leading lady too joins the sets of Adipurush this month. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers of Adipurush. The film is aimed for August 2022 release and Salaar releases in summer 2022. Prashanth Neel is directing Salaar.