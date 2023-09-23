Prabhas and Nayanthara to be paired together

It is known that pan-Indian star Prabhas will be seen in a small role in Manchu Vishnu’s expensive project Bhakta Kannappa. In an interesting update, top South Indian actress Nayanthara is paired opposite to Prabhas in this film. Veteran actress Madhubala will be seen in an interesting role in the film and she revealed that Prabhas and Nayanthara are a part of the film.

Reports say that Prabhas will be seen as Lord Siva and Nayanthara plays Parvathi in the film. Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director of the film. The film’s leading lady Nupur Sanon walked out of the film. The makers will announce the details of the new heroine soon. Manchu Vishnu’s 24 Frames Factory will produce Bhakta Kannappa.