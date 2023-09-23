Allu Arjun meets Atlee: What’s Cooking?

Allu Arjun and Atlee have been hinting about possible collaboration and Allu Arjun decided to work with Atlee after the super success of Jawan. Allu Arjun flew to Mumbai yesterday and he met Atlee. The duo discussed few ideas and things are expected to take a better stage after some more meetings. The meeting went on for three hours. Allu Arjun is back to Hyderabad today after he completed his meeting with Atlee.

Allu Arjun will resume the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule on Monday and the film is announced for August 2024 release. He is in talks with several other directors for his next films. The lineup of films is expected to be announced next year. Trivikram and Sandeep Vanga are the frontrunners to direct Bunny soon. He is also in talks with Jailer director Nelson for a film.