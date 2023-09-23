Naidu challenges AP HC order on quash petition

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday challenged the AP High Court order on his quash petition. The AP high court had dismissed the quash petition of Naidu challenging the judicial remand given by the ACB court.

The high court said that it was not right on the part of the judiciary to intervene in the process of investigation and hence dismissed the quash petition.

Naidu challenged the high court orders in the supreme court. The supreme court might take the suit on Monday as tomorrow is Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the AP high court, the advocates representing Chandrababu Naidu filed the bail petition. The court, on receiving the petition, rejected it and did not admit. The high court did not give any reason for its rejection.

It is to be seen what move the advocates representing Chandrababu Naidu would do in the days to come. If the AP high court’s order challenge petition is admitted, the advocates would argue the case. If the supreme court also accepts the high court decision, then the TDP advocates would have to file the bail petition in the supreme court.

Meanwhile, the CID questioning of Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram central jail ended on the first day. Six CID officials went to Naidu in the jail and questioned him from 9.30 am to 5 pm in the evening. The advocates of Chandrababu Naidu were allowed and the entire questioning procedure was vediographed.

Chandrababu Naidu was allowed to meet his advocates for five minutes for every one hour of questioning. The CID officials are taking Naidu’s answers on the skill development scam and other scams in which he is accused.