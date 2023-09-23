Lokesh blames AP govt for cases on TDP activists

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday, blamed the state government for booking cases against the TDP leaders holding protests against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. Speaking in Delhi, Lokesh questioned the authority of the state government to book cases against the TDP activists.

Lokesh said that people across the state were holding protests, offering prayers in the temples and organising small rallies in protest against Naidu’s arrest. However, the state government was mounting pressure on the TDP leaders and even scaring them from holding the protests.

He wanted to know if the people of the state have no right to protest. He said people across the world were holding protests but not in Andhra Pradesh. Every government was allowing the protests to be held, including the Telangana state. However, he said that the AP government was not allowing the TDP activists to hold protests.

Lokesh said that the days of this government were numbered. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would have to pack his bags and get ready to go back to Pulivendula. People in the state have already made up their minds to send Jagan to Pulivendula.

The TDP general secretary said that the TDP government would also take revenge on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political decisions. Lokesh asked the rank and file of the party to keep fighting for Chandrababu Naidu. He also told them not to be worried about the cases and the next TDP government would withdraw all those cases.

He alleged that the police have filed cases against the TDP leaders for putting up hoardings in support of Chandrababu Naidu in the beaches. He wondered what this government would do when the protests were held on the beaches.