Prabhas and Pooja’s Beautiful Chemistry In Nagumomu Thaarale

Prabhas and Pooja Hege play the lead pair in Radhe Shyam which is gearing up for theatrical release on the 14th of January. The musical promotions have commenced already and the second song from the film is out now.

Titled Nagumomu Thaarale, the second single is a melodious number. It banks on Sid Sriram’s soulful vocals and Justin Prabhakaran’s composition.

The lyrical video has exquisite visuals as we see Prabhas and Pooja on a bike ride in the picturesque locales. The audio and the visuals blend very well for Nagumomu Thaarale.

The song depicts the love track between the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja. They look good together and their chemistry is on point as well.