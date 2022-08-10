Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s deadline for Salaar

Rebelstar Prabhas is on a break and he will shift his focus completely on Salaar this month. The film directed by Prashanth Neel is a high-voltage actioner and there are speculations that the film will be made in two installments. Prabhas and his team along with Prashanth Neel haven’t made any statements about the same. Prashanth Neel is a pro in completing the shoot in packed schedules and he focuses more time on the post-production work. Prashanth Neel wanted four months of bulk dates of Prabhas and he decided to complete the entire shoot by the end of this year.

Prashanth Neel will complete the shoot of Salaar and Salaar 2 by the end of the year. He will then focus on the post-production work of these installments. Salaar is expected to release in summer 2023 and the second installment may release in December 2023. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Hombale Films are the producers. Prabhas too is keen to complete the shoot of Salaar and then focus on Project K and Maruthi’s films.