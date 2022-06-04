Prabhas and Yash parties with Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel is the most sought director of the country after SS Rajamouli. After the super success of KGF: Chapter 2, the director is in huge demand. He is on a break and the shoot of his upcoming film Salaar featuring Prabhas will resume soon. Marking the occasion of the birthday of Prashanth Neel, Prabhas flew down to Bengaluru. Prabhas and Yash celebrated with Prashanth Neel last night in Bengaluru.

Prabhas is on a weight-loss mission and the shoot of Salaar got delayed as Prabhas wanted time to cut down his weight. Prashanth Neel is keen to complete the filming of Salaar by the end of this year and the film will hit the screens in summer 2023. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Hombale Films are the producers. KGF star Yash is on a break and he is yet to announce his next film for now.

The 2 dynamites of Indian cinema @ThenameisYash and #Prabhas came together to celebrate the Showman’s @prashanth_neel birthday ❤️

A special gesture for the special one by Darling Prabhas, came all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for the celebration!#HBDPrashanthNeel pic.twitter.com/hNFt6Q6fAq — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 3, 2022