Trivikram heads to Germany for Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying in Europe and the top actor is expected to return back to the country by the end of this month. He will soon work with Trivikram and the shoot is expected to start in July. Trivikram is done with the final draft of the script and he flew to Germany to meet Mahesh Babu to discuss the final script. The shooting schedules of this unttiled film too will be discussed.

Trivikram retained the core technical team like PS Vinod, Thaman and AS Prakash for the film. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and the other cast will be announced soon. A massive colony set is constructed for the film. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. The shooting portions of the film will be completed by the end of this year. Mahesh will soon work with SS Rajamouli and the project starts rolling next year.