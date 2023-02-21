Prabhas’ home has the best food ever: Kangana Ranaut

Prabhas is known for his hospitality and love for food. Even Balakrishna asked Prabhas on his talkshow Unstoppable to host him at his farmhouse. Not only Tollywood actors, even many Bollywood actors are now talking about Prabhas and his hospitality. Earlier it was Disha Patani who praised Prabhas for his hospitality at the time of Project K shoot. He has served her many varieties of dishes.

Now the four-time national award winner and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut takes the call. For one of the twiratti’s question, “she said Prabhas’ home has the best food ever and he is a wonderful host”. They worked together for Ek Niranjan in 2009 in the Puri Jagannadh’s direction. Prabhas’ is currently busy with the shoots of Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s film.