Ram Charan back to USA

Ram Charan is a busy man. He is juggling between his family events (Upasana’s Baby Shower), RC15 shoot and RRR Oscar campaign. In detail, he was spotted flying to the USA on Monday night. The actor was in the USA recently promoting RRR for the Oscar stage. He returned back and shot a song for RC15 in Shankar’s direction and he flew back to the USA on Monday to be part of the Oscar campaign.

In between Shankar started working with Kamal Haasan for Indian 2. On the flip side, Ram Charan is going to stay there for a longer period. Oscar’s ceremony is scheduled for March 12th. Due to the dismissal of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the travel plan of NTR will be pushed slightly and he will join Ram Charan soon and will be part of the Oscar campaign.

After the immense love for the #GoldenGlobes from the USA, Man of the Masses 'Mega Powerstar' @AlwaysRamCharan sets off to the next stop on the #RRR course – The #Oscars2023 #NaatuNaatuForOscars pic.twitter.com/nKK1pw0wSO — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) February 21, 2023