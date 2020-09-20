Prabhas is an occupied man till 2023

Tollywood circles are left surprised after Prabhas gave his immediate nod for Nag Ashwin. The national award-winning director impressed Prabhas in the first sitting and the project is planned on a huge budget. But soon Prabhas lined up two more films that left many in surprise. But Nag Ashwin is not a worried man about these films. Nag Ashwin who takes ample time to complete his project is a perfectionist and is not in a hurry. In fact, the talented director cleared ways for Prabhas when the actor asked Ashwin if he can complete other projects.

Prashanth Neel promised to complete an action entertainer in a short span and the project is aimed for release during the second half of 2021. Om Raut who wants ample time for the post-production work will complete the portions of Prabhas in just 60 working days which did not bother Nag Ashwin. As per the update, the shoot of Nag Ashwin’s film will start during the last quarter of 2021 and is delayed by months. Nag Ashwin will focus and spend more time on the pre-production. Prabhas promised to spend enough time for Ashwin once he joins the sets. This makes it clear that Prabhas is an occupied man until 2023.