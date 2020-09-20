Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde’s sensuous pose in Red

Dusky girl and leggy lass Pooja Hegde is in huge demand. The actress is considered for most of the upcoming big-budget Telugu and Hindi projects. After spending enough quality time with her family for over six months, Pooja Hegde returned back to work and is keen to sign more projects. The actress who has a collection of hot clicks on her Instagram page enjoys close to 12 million followers. One of the sultry and sensuous hot clicks of the actress in a red top is here. Pooja Hegde is in plans to complete the shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam at the earliest and move on to her new projects. Pooja Hegde is demanding close to Rs 2 crores as remuneration for her South Indian projects.

