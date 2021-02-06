Prabhas keeps his fans puzzled

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is on a roll and he is the only Indian actor who is busy shooting for simultaneous projects. There is no update about Radhe Shyam release date and there are a lot of speculations about the project. But the entire shoot of Radhe Shyam got completed and Prabhas moved on to his next film. The film’s release date announcement would be made soon. Prabhas launched Salaar and Adipurush in quick gaps which left his fans puzzled.

Prabhas completed a short schedule of Salaar recently in Godavarikhani and he would continue to shoot for the project. Coming to Adipurush, the film’s director Om Raut is shooting for the scenes that do not need Prabhas. The top actor is expected to join the sets of Adipurush in April and not before that. Meanwhile, he would complete three big action episodes and important portions of Salaar. Prashanth Neel is the director of Salaar and the film is gearing up for Sankranthi 2022 release.

Adipurush will release in August 2022. Prabhas also will commence the shoot of Nag Ashwin’s film but only once he is done with the shoot of Salaar. As of now, Prabhas fans are completely puzzled about the shoots and the updates of their favorite actor. Social media is full of speculations about these projects for now.