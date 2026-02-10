Prabhas pushes Salaar 2 Again

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas has several films lined up for shoot. His last best film was Salaar and Prashanth Neel had plans for the sequel and it was announced. The project was even shelved but the makers re-confirmed that the film is happening soon. But due to the big lineup of Prabhas, the sequel of Salaar is pushed again. Prabhas had to choose Salaar sequel after his current lineup but pressure has been mounting from the Kalki 2898 AD team for the sequel. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have allocated dates for the film and Prabhas voted for Nag Ashwin’s film for now.

Prashanth Neel is occupied with NTR’s film and he too has several options. Salaar 2 is one among them in the list. With Prabhas completely occupied for now, Prashanth Neel will choose another film and move ahead. He is also in talks with some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. If Prabhas voted for Salaar 2, Prashanth Neel wanted to take up the project after NTR’s film and get ready by the time Prabhas completed Spirit and Fauji. For now, Salaar 2 is pushed again.