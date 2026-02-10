x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas pushes Salaar 2 Again

Published on February 10, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Big Relief for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
New Phase of Community Politics in Tamil Nadu
image
Revanth Reddy Signals Election Shift and Draws Clear Lines on Telangana’s Political Future
image
Prabhas pushes Salaar 2 Again
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja?

Prabhas pushes Salaar 2 Again

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas has several films lined up for shoot. His last best film was Salaar and Prashanth Neel had plans for the sequel and it was announced. The project was even shelved but the makers re-confirmed that the film is happening soon. But due to the big lineup of Prabhas, the sequel of Salaar is pushed again. Prabhas had to choose Salaar sequel after his current lineup but pressure has been mounting from the Kalki 2898 AD team for the sequel. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have allocated dates for the film and Prabhas voted for Nag Ashwin’s film for now.

Prashanth Neel is occupied with NTR’s film and he too has several options. Salaar 2 is one among them in the list. With Prabhas completely occupied for now, Prashanth Neel will choose another film and move ahead. He is also in talks with some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. If Prabhas voted for Salaar 2, Prashanth Neel wanted to take up the project after NTR’s film and get ready by the time Prabhas completed Spirit and Fauji. For now, Salaar 2 is pushed again.

Next Revanth Reddy Signals Election Shift and Draws Clear Lines on Telangana’s Political Future Previous Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja?
else

TRENDING

image
Big Relief for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Prabhas pushes Salaar 2 Again
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja?

Latest

image
Big Relief for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
New Phase of Community Politics in Tamil Nadu
image
Revanth Reddy Signals Election Shift and Draws Clear Lines on Telangana’s Political Future
image
Prabhas pushes Salaar 2 Again
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja?

Most Read

image
New Phase of Community Politics in Tamil Nadu
image
Revanth Reddy Signals Election Shift and Draws Clear Lines on Telangana’s Political Future
image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions