Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja?

Shiva Nirvana made an impressive debut with Ninnu Kori and he went on to direct a blockbuster like Majili with Naga Chaitanya. Shiva Nirvana wanted to direct Chaitanya again but the project did not take shape. Shiva Nirvana then went on to direct films like Tuck Jagadish and Kushi. Both these films did not fetch positive results. Shiva Nirvana penned an exciting script and narrated it to Naga Chaitanya long ago. The Akkineni youngster also loved the script but he took a longer time to take a call on the film.

Soon, Shiva Nirvana approached Ravi Teja and he gave his nod for the film. This is how Irumudi film got shaped up. The film is currently in shooting mode. Mythri Movie Makers has paid advances for Ravi Teja and Shiva Nirvana in the past. They made the combo possible and the shoot is happening at a faster pace. Irumudi will be released this year and it will present Ravi Teja in a new shade. This is how Naga Chaitanya’s film landed into the hands of Ravi Teja. We have to wait for some more time to know if Naga Chaitanya missed a golden opportunity or if it was an escape for the Akkineni youngster.