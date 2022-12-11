Prabhas surprises Balayya on the sets of Unstoppable

Pan-Indian star Prabhas commenced shooting for the new episode of Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show Unstoppable 2. Prabhas joined the sets today and he surprised Balayya by hosting him with specially made home food. Prabhas who is known to surprise celebrities with his food package also surprised Balayya on the sets. Several delicious non-veg curries are served for Balakrishna during the lunch break. Prabhas and Gopichand will be apart of the latest episode of Unstoppable 2. The episode is expected to stream during the Christmas weekend or the New Year weekend.

Prabhas is currently juggling between the sets of Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s untitled film. Balakrishna commenced the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s mass entertainer and the film releases next year. He will shoot for the pending song of Veera Simha Reddy during the Christmas weekend and the film releases for Sankranthi 2023.