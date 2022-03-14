Prabhas too fails to break the jinx

There is a talk in Telugu film industry that the actor who worked with SS Rajamouli will deliver at least 2-3 flops after Rajamouli’s film. Prabhas gained mighty craze with the Baahubali franchise and he is now the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country. The top actor delivered his second flop in a row with Radhe Shyam after Baahubali: The Conclusion. Radhe Shyam opened on a dull note outside the Telugu states and is declared as a dud. The word of mouth is poor for the film but Radhe Shyam made decent money in Telugu states. Prabhas too failed to break the jinx and he delivered two flops with Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam lacked emotional connect which is the major drawback of the film. Prabhas’ looks too are criticized and his fans urged him to work on his looks. Prabhas is lined up with a series of projects and he is keen to release 3 films in the next one year. He is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the actor is shooting for Salaar. He also gave his nod for Maruthi’s film and the shoot commences in May. Prabhas is currently holidaying in Europe and he is expected to return back to Hyderbad this weekend.