Zee Studios bags two Big Tollywood Projects

Zee Studios has been into production and is producing Hindi films from the past few years. They are now completely focused on Telugu films and handled Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju. They are now a part of two big projects. Zee Studios is the major investor in Ram Charan’s next film that is directed by Shankar. They will completely hold the non-theatrical rights of the film for their investment. Dil Raju is the producer of this untitled film.

Pawan Kalyan signed a film in the direction of Samuthirakani and the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Vinodhaya Sitam. Peoples Media Factory and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Zee Studios joined the project as a partner for this film too. The shoot commences next month after an official launch. Zee Studios is also in plans to co-produce more Telugu films in the coming months. For now, the top studio bagged two prestigious projects.