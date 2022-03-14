Radhe Shyam 3 days AP/TS Collections – Good

Radhe Shyam 3 days AP/TS Collections

Radhe Shyam has a good weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 47.40 Cr. After a good opening day the film has held well on the second day but has seen a drop on Sunday. The drop on Sunday is worrying as it sort of indicates a big drop coming on weekdays. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 105 Cr in the Telugu States which is going to be a huge task for the film.

Area 3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Nizam 21.50Cr 10.80 Cr Ceeded 6.60Cr 3.70 Cr UA 4.10Cr 1.94 Cr Guntur 4.02Cr 2.60 Cr East 3.87Cr 2.60 Cr West 3.02Cr 2.05 Cr Krishna 2.34Cr 0.95 Cr Nellore 1.87Cr 1.14 Cr Total 47.32Cr 25.78 Cr