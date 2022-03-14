Radhe Shyam 3 days AP/TS Collections – Good

Radhe Shyam 3 days AP/TS Collections
Radhe Shyam has a good weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 47.40 Cr. After a good opening day the film has held well on the second day but has seen a drop on Sunday. The drop on Sunday is worrying as it sort of indicates a big drop coming on weekdays. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 105 Cr in the Telugu States which is going to be a huge task for the film.
|Area
|3 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Nizam
|21.50Cr
|10.80 Cr
|Ceeded
|6.60Cr
|3.70 Cr
|UA
|4.10Cr
|1.94 Cr
|Guntur
|4.02Cr
|2.60 Cr
|East
|3.87Cr
|2.60 Cr
|West
|3.02Cr
|2.05 Cr
|Krishna
|2.34Cr
|0.95 Cr
|Nellore
|1.87Cr
|1.14 Cr
|Total
|47.32Cr
|25.78 Cr