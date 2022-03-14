Radhe Shyam 3 days AP/TS Collections – Good

By
Telugu360
-
0
Radhe Shyam 3 days AP/TS Collections
Radhe Shyam 3 days AP/TS Collections

Radhe Shyam 3 days AP/TS Collections

Radhe Shyam has a good weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 47.40 Cr. After a good opening day the film has held well on the second day but has seen a drop on Sunday. The drop on Sunday is worrying as it sort of indicates a big drop coming on weekdays. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 105 Cr in the Telugu States which is going to be a huge task for the film.

Area3 Days CollectionsAP/TS Day1 Collections
Nizam21.50Cr10.80 Cr
Ceeded6.60Cr3.70 Cr
UA4.10Cr1.94 Cr
Guntur4.02Cr2.60 Cr
East3.87Cr2.60 Cr
West3.02Cr2.05 Cr
Krishna2.34Cr0.95 Cr
Nellore1.87Cr1.14 Cr
Total47.32Cr25.78 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here