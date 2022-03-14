Ravi Teja’s shocking remuneration for a Cameo

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja hiked his fee after Krack turned out to be a blockbuster. He is now charging Rs 16 crores per film and is also taking a share from the profits. Ravi Teja is approached to play an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film that is directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby). The shoot commenced recently and Ravi Teja gave an instant not as he got a chance to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi. Ravi Teja also allocated 20 days for the shoot of this untitled film in April.

The actor will be taking Rs 10 crores as remuneration for an extended cameo role. The makers agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for Ravi Teja. Shruti Haasan is paired up beside Megastar in this untitled film that is set in Vizag. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film will hit the screens next year. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and background score.