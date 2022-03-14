Aamir Khan responds about his Divorce with Kiran Rao

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan parted ways with his wife Kiran Rao after 15 years of togetherness. There are speculations making rounds across the Bollywood circles that their relationship got strained because of Aamir’s alleged relationship with someone. Aamir Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today and during his media interaction, the top actor slammed the rumors. He responded about his divorce from Kiran Rao for the first time after they parted ways.

“I and Kiran have a lot of respect for each other. People are not in a mood to understand our equation. People will not have a chance to see a bond like us. We are working together for Paani Foundation. Kiran stays in the same building, a floor above me. We wanted to give respect for marriage. We are collaborating for several projects” told Aamir Khan. The top actor’s next film Laal Singh Chaddha is hitting the screens in August and the film’s release is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Advait Chandan is the director and the film is the remake of Forrest Gump.