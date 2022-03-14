SS Rajamouli to meet YS Jagan

Top director SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR is hitting the screens on March 25th. The film featuring NTR and Ram Charan is heading for the biggest ever release for any Indian film. The AP government revised the ticket pricing GO with several restrictions recently but there is no chance for ticket hikes and special premieres. SS Rajamouli along with DVV Danayya will meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and will request him to grant permission for special shows and ticket hikes across the state.

The distributors of several Tollywood biggies lost big money for films like Akhanda, Pushpa which had a dream run. Rajamouli is expected to explain about the film’s budget, the amount of hard work they kept in and will request for ticket price hike in AP. We have to wait to see if YS Jagan will respond on a positive note for RRR. The date of the meeting will be finalized soon.