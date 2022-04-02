Pre-Look: Ravi Teja Frightens As Tiger Nageswara Rao

It’s a big day for Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on the Telugu New Year, as his maiden Pan India film Tiger Nageswara Rao to be directed by Vamsee will be launched in a grand way. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be gracing the occasion, alongside few other special guests.

The makers have also dropped pre-look poster of the movie and it blows our minds with Ravi Teja’s unbelievable transformation for the role. He sports an unusual hairdo with thick beard and flaunts his chiselled body here. He gets into action, as he holds a whip in his hand, and is not scared of the train coming towards him.

The masses will love to see the frightening look of Ravi Teja and it’s the best makeover so far by the actor. The motion poster is also equally intriguing with terrific BGM by GV Prakash Kumar. This is just a pre-look, though the impact it created is remarkable.

After the blockbuster hit of The Kashmir Files, Abhishek Agarwal is making this movie on a large scale. The film features Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj playing the leading ladies.