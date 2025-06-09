Priorities changing for Trivikram

Top director Trivikram Srinivas was committed to direct Icon Star Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2: The Rule. His close aides said that Trivikram is working on the biggest pan-Indian film and it takes years to be completed. But after Allu Arjun signed Atlee’s film, it is clear that Trivikram has to wait for two years considering the span of Atlee’s film. He decided to move on and he started hunting for other options. Trivikram and Ram Charan have been in talks to team up but the project did not materialize because of their respective commitments.

As per the recent developments, Trivikram and Ram Charan met twice, discussed a script and the talks are quite positive. Trivikram also pitched an idea to Venkatesh and the project too is in a positive mood. Trivikram has two options and it is unclear which would be his next film. Ram Charan will complete Buchi Babu’s project and he has ample time to complete one more film before he takes up Sukumar’s project. At the same time, if Ram Charan’s film is delayed, he can work with Venkatesh. A clarity is expected very soon. For now, the priorities and options for Trivikram have changed in the recent weeks.