x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

YS Sharmila schools Jagan couple

Published on June 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight
image
War 2 ahead of Coolie
image
SC Reopens Case Against IAS Officer Srilakshmi
image
Priorities changing for Trivikram
image
YS Sharmila schools Jagan couple

YS Sharmila schools Jagan couple

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila schooled former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and YS Bharathi over controversial comments made in Sakshi debate about capital city Amaravati. Speaking to media in Amaravati on Monday, YS Sharmila urged her brother YS Jaganmohan Reddy and sister-in-law YS Sharmila to tender an apology.

“There is nothing wrong in apologizing when a mistake is done. Amaravati is an important political and social issue for AP people. When such senseless and humiliating comments are made on capital city Amaravati by a news anchor and guest in Sakshi TV, which is owned by YSRCP, I don’t know why YS Jaganmohan Reddy is not apologizing,” said APCC president YS Sharmila, expressing shock.

As former CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s wife YS Bharathi is the Chairperson of Sakshi Group and plays a key role in its activities, YS Sharmila demanded an apology even from her.

YS Sharmila called the comments made in Sakshi TV debate as absolutely senseless and baseless which will hurt residents of Amaravati. She added that, negative propaganda like this will further hurt the prospects of capital city Amaravati, which is already reeling under several problems.

Next Priorities changing for Trivikram Previous Are Rahul and Revanth neglecting traditional vote base in Telangana?
else

TRENDING

image
War 2 ahead of Coolie
image
Priorities changing for Trivikram
image
Akhanda 2 Teaser: Balakrishna in a Blast Mode

Latest

image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight
image
War 2 ahead of Coolie
image
SC Reopens Case Against IAS Officer Srilakshmi
image
Priorities changing for Trivikram
image
YS Sharmila schools Jagan couple

Most Read

image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight
image
SC Reopens Case Against IAS Officer Srilakshmi
image
YS Sharmila schools Jagan couple

Related Articles

Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch