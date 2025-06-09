YS Sharmila schools Jagan couple

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila schooled former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and YS Bharathi over controversial comments made in Sakshi debate about capital city Amaravati. Speaking to media in Amaravati on Monday, YS Sharmila urged her brother YS Jaganmohan Reddy and sister-in-law YS Sharmila to tender an apology.

“There is nothing wrong in apologizing when a mistake is done. Amaravati is an important political and social issue for AP people. When such senseless and humiliating comments are made on capital city Amaravati by a news anchor and guest in Sakshi TV, which is owned by YSRCP, I don’t know why YS Jaganmohan Reddy is not apologizing,” said APCC president YS Sharmila, expressing shock.

As former CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s wife YS Bharathi is the Chairperson of Sakshi Group and plays a key role in its activities, YS Sharmila demanded an apology even from her.

YS Sharmila called the comments made in Sakshi TV debate as absolutely senseless and baseless which will hurt residents of Amaravati. She added that, negative propaganda like this will further hurt the prospects of capital city Amaravati, which is already reeling under several problems.