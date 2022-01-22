Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first Baby

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer Nick Jonas and the star couple is residing in the USA. The duo welcomed their first baby through surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra took her social media page to inform the world about the news. The star couple got married in 2018 and they have been busy with their professional commitments. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much” told the official statement from Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra is busy with several International projects and she has been rarely picking up Hindi films. Nick Jonas is busy with his music commitments and the couple is spotted holidaying together frequently during their breaks. Congratulating Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their first baby.