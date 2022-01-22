RRR Release Strategy irks the Country

The makers of RRR have announced several release dates but the film failed to hit the screens due to various reasons. Due to the ongoing third wave, the film’s release is pushed from January 7th. The makers of RRR today announced that the film may hit the screens on March 18th if things are favorable. Else, the film will head for a theatrical release on April 28th. Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey is already announced for March 18th release. Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 are gearing up for April 29th release.

March 18th happens to be the Holi weekend and Eid festival comes during the April 28th weekend. There are several other films gearing up for summer release all over. Varun Tej’s Ghani was announced for March 18th release and there are several Tollywood movies getting ready for April release. The release chart of Telugu movies along with several Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films will be disturbed because of RRR. The new release strategy of RRR will disturb the release chart of several Indian films.