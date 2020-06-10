Producers Guild’s Crucial Meeting Tomorrow

The Telangana government granted permission for the shoots of Telugu movies starting this month. All the active producers of Tollywood who are a part of the Producers Guild will meet tomorrow to discuss about the films that can start shooting soon. The Producers Guild is expected to allocate permissions for a set of films that are in the final stages now. The next bunch of films will start rolling from July and some others in August. Some other crucial decisions about the release dates and the reopening of theatres would be taken in this meeting. The producers will also discuss about the guidelines to be followed that are issued by the government of Telangana.

