Provide infra in all housing colonies, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Housing Department officials to ensure that basic infrastructure like drinking water, drainage system and electricity is provided without fail in all layouts by the time the construction of houses is completed.

During the review meeting on the construction of Jagananna Colonies held on Monday, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress and directed the officials to speak to the beneficiaries and provide electricity connections to all houses when construction reaches the final stage.

He also instructed the officials to form alternative lay-outs where construction of houses was held up due to court cases and other disputes.

Earlier, officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction of houses has been expedited and the government has so far incurred an expenditure of Rs 6435crore on construction of houses in the current fiscal, excluding APTIDCO’s expenditure.

They explained that, as per the instructions given by him in the previous review meeting, inspection teams are periodically visiting the layouts and monitoring the progress and quality of construction by conducting four types of evaluation tests at all places. In December alone, officials visited four lay-outs and conducted quality control tests. They further said that arrangements are being made to establish testing labs in all layouts.