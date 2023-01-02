Suriya’s next inks an Interesting Hindi Deal

Top Tamil actor Suriya who has done several critically acclaimed films in the recent times is busy with a commercial entertainer directed by Shiva. The film is the 42nd film of Suriya and it is shot in 3D. The film will also have its release in ten languages and it is termed as a pan-world film. Disha Patani is the leading lady and a major schedule of the film has been wrapped up recently. Pen Studios has acquired the Hindi theatrical rights of the film for a record price.

It is speculated that the rights are picked up for a record price of Rs 100 crores. This includes the digital, satellite and theatrical rights in Hindi. The makers are in plan to complete the entire shooting portions of the film by the end of March. The release date of the film will be announced soon.