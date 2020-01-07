PRP success changes the mood of Maruthi

The super success of Prati Roju Pandaage changed the mood of director Maruthi. Though he committed to do a film for DVV Danayya, the latest update says that Maruthi is in plans to do a film with a lead actor instead of working with debutant Kalyan (DVV Danayya’s son). There are strong talks that Maruthi is already out of the project and young director Sriwass has been roped in to direct Kalyan Dasari’s film. Sriwass was recently roped in to direct the remake of De De Pyaar De, but the project was shelved due to various reasons.

Since then, Sriwass was in hunt for the right film and Danayya is said to have locked him for his son’s film. There are even talks that Maruthi hiked his remuneration after the release of Prati Roju Pandaage but Danayya is said to be reluctant about this. Then, Maruthi walked out of the project as he is not ready to do a small film.