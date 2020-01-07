Exclusive: Ram Charan to shoot with Megastar from April

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is busy with the shoot of RRR which is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also features NTR in the other lead role and this periodic drama will release on July 30th, 2020. There are strong speculations that Ram Charan will have a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project that will be directed by Koratala Siva, but the makers haven’t made any official announcement on this.

Telugu360 exclusively learned that Ram Charan allocated 30 working days for the project starting from April. Charan will turn free from the shoot of RRR by the end of March. Charan decided to complete his part for Koratala Siva’s film before he moves on to his next commitment. Chiranjeevi already started shooting for the social drama last week and the shoot is happening on a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are bankrolling this big-budget project. The film is aimed for August release.