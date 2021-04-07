Pushpa to be made in two Installments?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Sukumar are busy with Pushpa, an action thriller that is made on a huge budget. On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the first glimpse of Allu Arjun from the movie will be out. There is an interesting news that is making rounds across the Tollywood circles. It is heard that Pushpa will be made in two parts and the discussions for the same are going on currently. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are in talks and the final call would be taken soon. Sukumar feels that Pushpa is a film with enough span and can be told in two installments. The final copy of Pushpa is expected to be over three hours.

Sukumar also has enough stuff to extend it into two parts with a twist in the climax of the first installment. The discussions for the same are currently happening. If both Allu Arjun and Sukumar come to a common stand, the final decision would be taken. The film has Rashmika in the heroine’s role and Fahad Fazal is the lead antagonist. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa.