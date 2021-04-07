Strange coincidences in Tirupati, Nagarjunasagar bypolls!

Tirupathi Lok Sabha bypoll in Andhra Pradesh and Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll in Telangana have several coincidences.

Both these bypolls are being held on April 17.

The bypolls for both these seats were necessitated following the untimely death of sitting MP and MLA of ruling parties YSRCP and TRS in AP and Telangana.

Now yet another coincidence will be witnessed on April 17.

YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will hold a huge public meeting in Renigunta in Chittoor district on April 14 to campaign for party candidate in the bypoll.

TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has also decided to hold a huge public meeting in Halia in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on the same day on April 14 to campaign for party candidate in the bypoll.

The last day for campaigning in both these states is April 15.

Both the ruling parties in both the states want to end the campaigning with the huge public meetings of their party chiefs.

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the outcome of these bypolls in both states.

Whether the bypoll result will also be a coincidence with ruling party candidates emerging victorious will be known only on May 2.