Pushpa turns a nightmare for Buyers

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s recent offering Pushpa released between huge expectations and the film raked massive money over the weekend. After a super-strong weekend, the movie failed to maintain the momentum over the weekdays. Though the film sounded to be steady on its first Monday, the footfalls dropped down badly on Tuesday and they dropped further on Wednesday. The buyers across Andhra Pradesh will taste huge losses while others will suffer minimum losses. Pushpa received a mixed response from the audience.

The makers are trying hard to promote the film but the weekdays’ numbers are a clear indication that all the parties involved would suffer losses. The film also slowed down across Nizam and other territories. Some of them call the Hindi Collections as a PR Stunt. Keeping things aside, considering the budgets and the collections, the film will end up as a flop at the box-office. The makers announced that the shoot of Pushpa 2 will commence in February 2022.