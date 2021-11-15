Pushpaka Vimanam collections In USA And Aus

Anand Deverakonda’s Pushpaka Vimanam garnered good buzz ahead of its release, thanks to aggressive promotions. The film is now doing decent at the overseas box office.

Pushpaka Vimanam has apparently minted USD 70K, and A$ 16,512 at the USA and Australian box office as on Saturday. This is the highest gross collections for any Telugu film that hit the theatres last weekend.

Pushpaka Vimanam is a comedy drama and the film is catering to the family audience and as well as female audiences.

With the bright start, the makers are hoping that the film continues the momentum and grossed big bucks.

The film is directed by Damodara and it has Anand, Geeth Saini, Saanve Meghana, Sunil and others in important roles.