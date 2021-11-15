Nirmala surprised at KTR attending CMs meeting!

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (today) convened a meeting with Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers of all States to discuss on how to attract private investments into States and boos the economy. The meeting was held via video conferencing.

From Telangana, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and finance minister T.Harish Rao were expected to attend the meeting as they are

CM and FM respectively.

But surprisingly, KTR attended the meeting along with Harish Rao from Pragathi Bhavan.

This reportedly surprised Nirmala Sitharaman who wondered in what capacity KTR attended the meeting.

Harish Rao attending the meeting could be understood because he is the finance minister.

But KTR is neither Chief Minister nor finance minister. KTR is minister for industries, IT and MAUD.

This gave clear indication that KTR attended the meeting in the place of CM KCR.

While KCR skipping the meeting which was held through video conferencing itself is objectionable, deputing his son to attend the

meeting on his behalf also is considered highly objectionable in political and bureaucratic circles.

KCR also skipped Amit Shah’s meeting held at Tirupati on Sunday as part of Southern Zonal Council meeting of CMs.

But that could be understood as he has to travel to Tirupati to attend the meeting and he may not having time to travel.

But Nirmala’s meeting was held in virtual mode. There is no need for KCR to travel anywhere to attend this meeting. He can simply attend

from his Pragathi Bhavan. Despite staying in Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, KCR skipped the meeting and deputed his son KTR on his behalf.