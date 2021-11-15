Radhe Shyam 1st Song: Soothing Melody

The first single from Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is out now and it is a soothing melody that has Justin Prabhakaran’s pleasant composition and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s exquisite vocals.

The song is titled Ee Raathale and it highlights the love track between the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

The makers have unveiled the lyrical video which appears to be a first of its kind one with aesthetic visuals. The song has a poetic vibe to it.

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is slated for release on 14th January next year.