Telangana CM pays tributes to Birsa Munda

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday paid tributes to tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 146th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister noted that Birsa Munda had sacrificed his life at a very young age fighting for the country’s independence, for the self-respect and rights of the adivasis, tribes and found a permanent place in the history of the country’s freedom movement.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that under self-governance in Telangana, the government is implementing several welfare and development programmes for the adivasis, tribes and protecting their self-respect.

The Union government has declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas or Tribal Pride Day as a tribute to Birsa Munda.

Born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village in present day Jharkhand, Birsa Munda participated in the freedom movement.