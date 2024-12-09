R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Run of luck is continuing for BC leader Ryaga Krishnaiah. BJP chose R Krishnaiah for Rajyasabha from Andhra Pradesh. With BJP’s fresh nomination, R Krishnaiah’s political journey, sees yet another new trajectory.

The 70-year-old R Krishnaiah from Telangana, emerged as champion of BC cause, by relentlessly highlighting the issues of community over the last four decades. Though he actively held protests and raised issues relating to BCs, he had never moved close with any political party. However he made a change in his leadership style and joined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2014.

R Krishnaiah won as MLA from LB Nagar constituency in 2014 as TDP candidate. However he never actively took part in TDP activities or played a key role in Assembly.

In 2018 elections, R Krishnaiah shifted loyalties to Congress. He unsuccessfully contested from Miryalguda Assembly constituency in those elections.

After a relatively low phase in his political career, former AP CM and YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy gave a new lease of life for R Krishnaiah. YS Jagan made R Krishnaiah a Rajyasabha MP in 2022. But much to the shock of YSRCP, R Krishnaiah quit YSRCP and also resigned for MP post in September.

Inspite of several flip-flops and inconsistent decisions, run of luck is continuing for R Krishnaiah, as BJP gave one more opportunity by nominating him for Rajyasabha.

Dnr