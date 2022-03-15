Radhe Shyam Crashes on first Monday – 4 days Worldwide Collections

Radhe Shyam has crashed on its First Monday with the film has seen poor collections all over the country. In the Telugu States the film has collected mere 2.10 cr distributor share on its first Monday which should actual be the share of just Nizam area. The drop is around 80 percent from Sunday which is disastrous. After 4 days of it’s run the film has collected a distributor share of 75 Cr worldwide against the valued theatrical rights of 200 Cr. Apart from Telugu the film is a washout in Tamil and Malayalam. Even Hindi Version is a huge disaster as it will struggle to collect 20 Cr Net in its full run which is less than the opening day number of Saaho. The film has a similar fate in Overseas.

Area 4 days Worldwide Collections 3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Nizam 22.45 Cr 21.50Cr 10.80 Cr Ceeded 6.90 Cr 6.60Cr 3.70 Cr UA 4.32 Cr 4.10Cr 1.94 Cr Guntur 4.15 Cr 4.02Cr 2.60 Cr East 4.01 Cr 3.87Cr 2.60 Cr West 3.15 Cr 3.02Cr 2.05 Cr Krishna 2.46 Cr 2.34Cr 0.95 Cr Nellore 1.97 Cr 1.87Cr 1.14 Cr Total AP/TS 49.41 Cr 47.32Cr 25.78 Cr Karnataka 4 Cr North India 8.7 Cr Tamil Nadu 0.9 Cr Kerala 0.15 Cr Overseas 11.50 Cr Worldwide 74.66 Cr