Buzz: Rashmika to romance Ram?

Kannada beauty Rashmika made her debut in Tollywood with Chalo and she never looked back. After scoring back-to-back hits, Rashmika bagged opportunities in Hindi and Tamil. The national crush is now working without breaks and is juggling between the sets of her films. The actress was approached to romance Ram in his next film that will be directed by Boyapati Srinu. Rashmika gave her formal nod after Boyapati narrated the script.

An official announcement about the same will be made soon. The shoot of the film commences later this year and the film is a pan-Indian attempt. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and Boyapati is finalizing the cast, crew members. Ram is busy with Lingusamy’s The Warrior and the shoot concludes in April. More details awaited.