Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Locks His Arrival Date

Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam had finally wrapped up its shoot very recently and is presently in post-production.

Today, the makers of the love drama, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles have officially announced the film’s release date.

The statement from team Radhe Shyam confirms that the film will be releasing in theaters on 14th January, 2022.

They have also unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas. He looks suave in the poster as he dons a classy suit and carries an intense look. The architecture in the background looks interesting as well.

The film has locked Sankranthi release and it would also mean that Prabhas will have a total of three releases in 2022, with the other two being Salaar (April) and Adipurush (August).

Radhe Shyam is a Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. UV Creations are associating with T-Series to produce the film.