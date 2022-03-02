Radhe Shyam Trailer: Visual Spectacle

Advertisement

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is hitting the screens on March 11th and the makers kick-started the promotions today. A grand trailer release event of Radhe Shyam took place today in Mumbai. The trailer is a visual wonder and it narrates about the battle between Destiny and Love. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, one of the best palm readers of the generation and Pooja Hegde plays Prerna. Things change after Vikramaditya falls in love with Prerna and Aditya fails to predict about his future.

The trailer hints that the makers spent lavishly on the film. Spectacular visuals, stunning background score, lead actors, their performances are the expected highlights of Radhe Shyam. Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Bhagyashree and Sachin Khedekar will be seen in other prominent roles in Radhe Shyam. UV Creations, T Series and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Radhe Shyam is made on a budget of Rs 250 crores and is carrying huge expectations.