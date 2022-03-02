Vaisshnav Tej’s RRV shoot done, Post Production Begins

The shoot of Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is over except a song. The number too will be canned soon.

The post production works of the movie have started and the release date will be announced by the makers soon.

These developments have come at a time when the title teaser and the first song of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga have been received well.

The movie is directed by Gireesaaya who helmed the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and will be presented by Bapineedu. Devi Sri Prasad’s musical score is said to be one of the higlights of the movie.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga has Ketika Sharma as the heroine. Cinematography is by Shamdat. It may be recalled that Vaisshnav Tej from the Mega family made a blockbuster debut with Uppena.