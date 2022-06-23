RAghurama may not attend PM’s meeting on July 4 at Bhimavaram!

YSR Congress rebel MP from Narsapur in West Godavari district, Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju may not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting at Bhimavaram scheduled for July 4. The Prime Minister is attending the meeting of commemoration of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

As Bhimavaram is part of the Narasapur Lok Sabha constituency represented by him, the rebel MP had planned to visit the town and attend the meeting. He sent a letter to DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy seeking permission and assurance that he would not be arrested on his arrival. He also said if the state police fail to give him assurance, he would get the clearance from the Prime Minister’s office.

Accordingly, Raghurama Krishnam Raju secured clearance to attend the meeting. The Prime Minister’s office had given him permission to sit next to the Prime Minister on the dais on the day. Armed with the PMO clearance, Raghurama Krishnam Raju is planning to reach Bhimavaram town a little before the meeting.

However, he realised that AP police would arrest him if he entered the state. It came to his notice that a request was sent to the DGP about the proposed meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Law, Justice and Public Grievances to be held at Visakhapatnam. On seeing the list of the MPs to attend the meeting as members of the committee, the DGP had reportedly advised the officials concerned to defer the meeting or else the police would arrest the MP.

Reacting to this, the rebel MP criticised the chief minister for denying him his right to visit his home state. “Is AP a state or the private estate of Jagan?” the MP asked, accusing the chief minister of misusing the police.

If the police have clear instructions to arrest the rebel MP on his arrival into the state, the MP may have to skip the Prime Minister’s tour to his home constituency too!