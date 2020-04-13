Rajamouli about working with Prabhas again

SS Rajamouli is sitting idle at home waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to return back to work. He is currently directing the country’s biggest motion picture RRR that features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead role. Speaking during an interview, when asked about working with Prabhas again and missing him after working for five years together, Rajamouli said that he would surely work with him again.

“We worked for five years together and we have seen enough during our work. If there is an exciting subject coming in the future years, I would definitely rope in for my film and we will work together. We are well bonded and hang up frequently” said Rajamouli. Rajamouli said that his complete focus is on RRR as of now. The film has a list of extremely talented actors like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles. RRR is planned on a budget of Rs 400 crores and the film releases next year.