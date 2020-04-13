Ramya Krishna yet to sign Andhadhun Remake

Young actor Nithiin will step into the shoes of Andhadhun remake. Merlapaka Gandhi will direct the project and it will start rolling later this year. Tabu has been approached to reprise her role from the original. The actress quoted huge remuneration after which Anasuya Bharadwaj was in talks. The feedback on casting Anasuya for the role received mixed results after which the makers approached Ramya Krisha.

There are reports that the actress already signed the film but it is untrue. Ramya Krishna is yet to take the final call on playing the role in the film. It is a glamorous role though it has utmost importance in the film. Nithiin as of now is busy with Rang De and Check. He will start shooting for Andhadhun remake once he is done with these projects. His home banner Sreshth Movies will produce the remake. The entire film is planned to be shot in Pondicherry.