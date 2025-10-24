x
Home > Movie News

Rajamouli Planning the Biggest Event with Globetrotter

Published on October 24, 2025 by sankar

Rajamouli Planning the Biggest Event with Globetrotter

SS Rajamouli is completely busy with SSMB29, a forest adventure that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. A series of schedules are completed and the filming is currently happening in Hyderabad. The makers have constructed a massive Varanasi set and a crucial schedule will take place in the set. The makers announced that the first look and the title will be announced in November and a massive event is planned during the mid of November.

Massive arrangements are planned and a big event is planned in Ramoji Film City. All the necessary permissions are acquired and Rajamouli’s team is making big arrangements for the event. The glimpse along with the title is ready and Keeravani completed the background score for the glimpse. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan will be seen in the lead roles. The film will be shot across multiple countries of the globe and it will be in making for over two more years. KL Narayana is the producer and the release date will be announced next year.

